Today's episode of the NOQ Report Podcast addresses news that we were booted from Spotify, how talking about guns may someday get you in trouble, and how to fight back against the leftist lurch as they try to take away our Second Amendment rights. 2A advocate Glen Caroline joined us.
Guns and censorship go hand-in-hand, plus an interview with Glen Caroline
Today's episode of the NOQ Report Podcast addresses news that we were booted from Spotify, how talking about guns may someday get you in trouble, and how to fight back against the leftist lurch as they try to take away our Second Amendment rights. 2A...
Jan 26, 2021
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post