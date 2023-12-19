Hamas and Anti-Zionists Are Indoctrinating More Every Day - The JD Rucker Show

JD Rucker Show
The information war is being fought on the streets, in schools, and on the airwaves. Support for Israel's quest to rid the world of Hamas terrorists is starting to fade.Meanwhile, Lindsey Graham is running cover for Joe Biden. The Chinese Communist...
Dec 19, 2023
The information war is being fought on the streets, in schools, and on the airwaves. Support for Israel's quest to rid the world of Hamas terrorists is starting to fade.Meanwhile, Lindsey Graham is running cover for Joe Biden. The Chinese Communist Party wields climate change hysteria to take out our food supply. Artificial intelligence is becoming more dangerous. And Nikki Haley is being propped up with manufactured numbers.Here are the stories we're covering on today's episode of The JD Rucker Show:

  • https://twitter.com/simonateba/status/1736414839285723537

  • https://discern.tv/food-un/

  • https://discern.tv/los-angeles-based-tv-channel-set-to-launch-ai-news-anchors-in-2024/

  • https://thenationalpulse.com/analysis-post/the-new-nikki-haley-hype-poll-in-new-hampshire-isnt-all-it-seems/

  • https://redstate.com/smoosieq/2023/12/17/latest-fox-news-polling-shows-trump-with-widening-lead-and-an-interesting-note-on-second-choice-n2167645

  • https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/florida-gop-suspends-chairman-demands-resignation-amid-investigation-into-rape-allegation-5548522

  • https://nypost.com/2023/12/16/news/majority-of-americans-18-24-think-israel-should-be-ended-and-given-to-hamas/

  • https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-12-17-gold-to-hit-15000oz-in-3-5-years.html

  • https://www.frontpagemag.com/biden-warns-north-korea-that-nuking-america-is-unacceptable/

