JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
Here's Why Central Banks Are Now Buying Up as Much Gold and Silver as Possible
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -56:31
-56:31

Here's Why Central Banks Are Now Buying Up as Much Gold and Silver as Possible

LEARN MORE ABOUT GENESIS GOLD: https://jdrucker.com/metals There are two things you can count on central bankers doing. First, they'll do whatever they can to protect their wealth. Second, they'll make decisions that may have detrimental effects on...
JD Rucker
Oct 21, 2022
Share

LEARN MORE ABOUT GENESIS GOLD: https://jdrucker.com/metals

There are two things you can count on central bankers doing. First, they'll do whatever they can to protect their wealth. Second, they'll make decisions that may have detrimental effects on the "average" people if doing so will benefit them. That's not to say central bankers are necessarily evil. They're simply driven by a singular focus which is why they got into the business of central banking in the first place.

It is a best practice for investors — whether they're brokers, "average" Americans with market-based retirements, or anywhere in between — to be watchful of what central bankers are doing. They have inside information. They pay a lot of smart people a lot of money to predict what's going to happen. And most importantly, they have access to many of the financial levers and dials that determine how the various markets respond to events. This is why it should raise eyebrows to notice that central banks are in the process of buying as much gold and silver as they can get their hands on.

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I introduced our newest sponsor, Jonathan Rose from Genesis Gold Group. While we touched on his company briefly, our focus was on the economic turmoil the world is currently embroiled in and how this all ties back to the geopolitical machinations of world leaders, central bankers, and the powers-that-be.

LEARN MORE ABOUT GENESIS GOLD: https://jdrucker.com/metals

Discussion about this episode

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
JD Rucker
Recent Episodes
White House Leak Points to Potentially Massive Bitcoin Strategy
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Schumer Caves, Catholic Laity Calls for Help, Seb Gorka Cooks Fake Jake, and More
  JD Rucker
Trade War: Tariffs Are Needed to Defeat Globalism but They Come With a Cost
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: CR Passes, ActBlue Is Getting Caught, Codifying DOGE, Canada Backs Down, and More
  JD Rucker
House Republicans Are Going After Weakened ActBlue in Earnest
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Most Dangerous Democrat, Biden's Autopen, Peacemaker Trump, and More
  JD Rucker
Peacemaker Trump Has Both Putin and Zelensky Ready to Agree to a Truce
  JD Rucker
Elon Musk "Elated" by Legislative Approach to DOGE Proposed by Senator Rand Paul
  JD Rucker