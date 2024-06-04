President Trump is facing potential jail time for labeling payments to his attorney as "legal expenses." Everyone seems to have forgotten a previous presidential candidate who was busted doing far worse in her labeling of the Steele Dossier payments.
On today's episode of The Discern Report With JD Rucker, he tackled the Clinton connection, RFK Jr's hatred for low gas prices, Atlanta's water woes, transgender rapists in women's prisons, Rubio's failing in California, Texas victory over baby murder, Big Tech censorship and more.
- https://apnews.com/article/russia-ukraine-2022-midterm-elections-business-elections-presidential-elections-5468774d18e8c46f81b55e9260b13e93
- https://www.foxnews.com/politics/rfk-jr-past-support-higher-gas-prices-consumers-boost-electric-cars-resurfaces
- https://apnews.com/article/atlanta-water-outage-woes-andre-dickens-c02d45a4c3e2b02a413189f9d417e55e
- https://www.breitbart.com/crime/2024/06/03/transgender-convict-moved-out-of-california-womens-prison-after-being-indicted-for-rape/
- https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/in-a-blow-to-fish-taco-lovers-rubios-to-close-48-california-locations-5662120
- https://justthenews.com/nation/states/center-square/texas-supreme-court-rules-states-abortion-ban-laws-are-legal
- https://www.wnd.com/2024/06/big-techs-censorship-ramps-november-election/
Hillary's 'Legal Expenses,' RFK Jr's Gas Gaffe, Protecting the Election and More
