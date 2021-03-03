From Coke going woke to 3-month-olds being labeled as racists, the false concept of critical race theory is dangerous, and it's spreading. We discussed it in detail and then interviewed Karlyn Borysenko about what's happening to Western society today... and how to fix it.
How critical race theory is being weaponized to take down Western society
From Coke going woke to 3-month-olds being labeled as racists, the false concept of critical race theory is dangerous, and it's spreading. We discussed it in detail and then interviewed Karlyn Borysenko about what's happening to Western society...
Mar 03, 2021
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post