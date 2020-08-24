We need excitement. We need to get swing voters seeing the truth. But most importantly, we can help President Trump by reaching people within our circles of influence with messaging that supports his reelection. This is how we do that.
How MAGA-patriots can help make the Republican National Convention effective
We need excitement. We need to get swing voters seeing the truth. But most importantly, we can help President Trump by reaching people within our circles of influence with messaging that supports his reelection. This is how we do that.
Aug 24, 2020
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post