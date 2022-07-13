Call me radical, but we’re facing leftist radicals so sometimes it behooves us to get aggressive. The law’s already on the books. It’s long past time to get our education system fixed, as I discussed in the latest episode of America First Report.
How Many Washington State Teachers Should Be Arrested for Violating This Law?
Call me radical, but we’re facing leftist radicals so sometimes it behooves us to get aggressive. The law’s already on the books. It’s long past time to get our education system fixed, as I discussed in the latest episode of America First Report.
Jul 13, 2022
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post