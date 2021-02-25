The premise behind Black Lives Matter is their opposition to police violence against people of color, particularly unarmed Black men. But following their best fundraising year ever in 2020, they released a report on how the money's being spent. Are they doing what their three million donors expect? Plus, JD interviewed Glen Carolina from the Second Amendment Foundation. Then, he went over Marjorie Taylor Greene's epic troll on fellow Congresswoman Marie Newman.
How much of BLM's massive 2020 fundraising haul goes to ending systemic racism?
The premise behind Black Lives Matter is their opposition to police violence against people of color, particularly unarmed Black men. But following their best fundraising year ever in 2020, they released a report on how the money's being spent. Are...
Feb 25, 2021
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post