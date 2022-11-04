JD Rucker Show
How to Fight Back Against the Globalist Elite Cabal's Depopulation and Control Agenda

BLACK NOVEMBER SALE for prepper supplies: https://jdrucker.com/november There was a time not too long ago when I thought the "depopulation agenda" promoted by many "conspiracy theorists" was just unnecessary fearmongering for the sake of fame and...
JD Rucker
Nov 04, 2022
BLACK NOVEMBER SALE for prepper supplies: https://jdrucker.com/november

There was a time not too long ago when I thought the "depopulation agenda" promoted by many "conspiracy theorists" was just unnecessary fearmongering for the sake of fame and fortune. It's not that I didn't believe in the presence of a globalist elite cabal; even before I was a "conspiracy theorist" I realized there were people conspiring to kill many if not most of us and to control the rest. But I wasn't ready to accept that the cabal had gained enough strength to enact their plans. That was something for the end times, I thought, and how could we be in the end times when President Trump and America were soaring?

That was before the Plandemic. Today and for the last couple of years, I've acknowledged the reality that this globalist elite cabal really does want most humans gone and complete control over the remnant. We're seeing it manifest right in front of our eyes with challenge after challenge after challenge being deployed across the globe.

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I analyzed a couple of the conspiracies that are engaged against us today. Then, I talked about a few of the things we can and should do to slow the rise of their depopulation and control agenda.

Follow my Substack for the most important stories I publish - not the bulk, only the best: https://jdrucker.substack.com

Discussion about this episode

