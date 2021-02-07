It may seem hopeless. The odds are stacked against conservatives on nearly every front. But for Bible-believing Christians, now is not the time to hide. It's time to adjust our focus and strengthen our faith with a strong focus on Ephesians 6:10-18 to help us through the political and cultural wars we now face.
How to fight for the soul of America with Democrats controlling DC
Feb 07, 2021
The JD Rucker Show
