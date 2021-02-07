JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
How to fight for the soul of America with Democrats controlling DC
How to fight for the soul of America with Democrats controlling DC

It may seem hopeless. The odds are stacked against conservatives on nearly every front. But for Bible-believing Christians, now is not the time to hide. It's time to adjust our focus and strengthen our faith with a strong focus on Ephesians 6:10-18 to...
JD Rucker
Feb 07, 2021
JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
