The left has been planning for this day for the last six decades. The right has lived like the truth would always prevail. Now that we're seeing truth being decimated before our eyes, it's time to rethink our strategies and reinvent what it means to "resist."
How to resist the post-truth society that is engulfing us
Jan 18, 2021
The JD Rucker Show
