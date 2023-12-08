JD Rucker Show
Hunter's Latest Charges, DNA Global ID, Death of the American Dream, and More — The JD Rucker Show
Hunter's Latest Charges, DNA Global ID, Death of the American Dream, and More — The JD Rucker Show

Will Hunter Biden's latest round of indictments finally yield fruit? Will they be used by Democrats to force Joe Biden out of office? DNA could be used as a Global ID. Apples playing games with governments and your data. The border crisis is serious...
JD Rucker
Dec 08, 2023
Will Hunter Biden's latest round of indictments finally yield fruit? Will they be used by Democrats to force Joe Biden out of office?
DNA could be used as a Global ID. Apples playing games with governments and your data. The border crisis is serious and nearly everyone knows it. Hamas's evil knows no bounds. UPenn loses big thanks to their president. Hopes for achieving the American Dream are fading. The CIA is a data monster. Melania has a VP favorite. Climate change cult is stupid.
Yep, it's a jam-packed episode of The JD Rucker Show.
Sources:
https://discern.tv/biometric-data-and-surveillance-dna-being-eyed-as-the-ultimate-global-id/
https://discern.tv/apple-reveals-governments-use-app-notifications-to-surveil-users/
https://discern.tv/81-of-americans-say-the-border-crisis-is-a-serious-problem/
https://discern.tv/evil-on-a-scale-that-i-dont-even-know-how-to-describe/
https://discern.tv/upenn-loses-massive-donation-over-presidents-remarks-during-congressional-hearing/
https://www.axios.com/2023/12/07/border-patrol-migrants-release-attract-illegal-crossings
https://thelibertydaily.com/hunter-biden-faces-nine-new-charges-including-three/
http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/it-now-costs-3-4-million-dollars-to-live-the-american-dream-and-the-gap-between-the-wealthy-and-the-rest-of-us-is-bigger-than-ever/
https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/cia-sure-looks-busy
https://www.theepochtimes.com/article/economist-warns-government-could-be-main-bottleneck-in-ai-progress-5542626
https://headlineusa.com/melania-pushing-tucker-for-vp-as-trumps-loyalty-cabinet-takes-shape/
https://issuesinsights.com/2023/12/08/the-doomsday-cult-needs-to-recalculate-its-many-failed-predictions/

