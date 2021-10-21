The push for federalizing everything has subverted the Constitution and pushed millions of Americans into a state of obedience to big government. Pundit Chad Caton believes the only way to reverse this trend is if we focus our attentions on taking back local politics.
Hyper-Local Is the Best and Possibly Only Way We can Take This Country Back
The push for federalizing everything has subverted the Constitution and pushed millions of Americans into a state of obedience to big government. Pundit Chad Caton believes the only way to reverse this trend is if we focus our attentions on taking...
Oct 21, 2021
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post