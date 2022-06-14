Few political commentators talk on as wide of a range of topics as Ian Miles Cheong. We will be asking questions about all of them, so don't expect today's episode of The JD Rucker Show to stop at one hour.
Ian Miles Cheong Talks Cultural Marxism, Cryptocurrencies, and Trump vs DeSantis
Few political commentators talk on as wide of a range of topics as Ian Miles Cheong. We will be asking questions about all of them, so don't expect today's episode of The JD Rucker Show to stop at one hour.
Jun 14, 2022
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post