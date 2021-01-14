While hope is still in the air that a miracle will drop before time is up, it's prudent to consider how conservatives should move forward on January 21st and beyond regardless of who is in the Oval Office.
If America's miracle doesn't come before January 20th: Restart, regroup, resist
Jan 14, 2021
