JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
If Arizona Gets Stolen, Here's How to Fight It
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:11:44
-1:11:44

If Arizona Gets Stolen, Here's How to Fight It

Long-term storage chicken on sale. Get $50 off with promo code "JDR" - https://prepperorganics.com I took some heat last week when I said they were trying to steal Arizona. Some had pointed out that the votes had barely been counted at that point...
JD Rucker
Nov 14, 2022
Share

Long-term storage chicken on sale. Get $50 off with promo code "JDR" - https://prepperorganics.com

I took some heat last week when I said they were trying to steal Arizona. Some had pointed out that the votes had barely been counted at that point and that a landslide for Kari Lake and Abe Hamadeh as well as wins by Blake Masters and Mark Finchem were still likely. As I said then, the signs were in the air before the first vote was officially counted that the fix was in, the steal was happening, and a week or so after the election we would find out in disgust that our candidates allegedly lost.

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I am visiting with Leo Donofrio, an attorney from New Jersey who has done the research necessary to come up with a gameplan should the elections in Arizona get stolen. From what I've heard so far, it's a solid plan. Hopefully he'll be able to lay it out for us and give us a direction about how to move forward. Lawfare may be our only recourse and unfortunately Republicans are far behind Democrats in that arena. It's time to get better at it in a hurry.

The plan, as I understand it now, is that since the Maricopa attorney admitted there was the potential for voter fraud with the broken machines and since voter sentiment is leaning toward lacking trust in the results, Arizona has a method through which a single voter (though preferably more) can challenge the results and get the election annulled. It does not require proving voter fraud nor does it require proving intent. The circumstances need to be demonstrated that enough voters do not trust the results for good reasons, and considering the election day debacle in Maricopa County, they should have ample reasons to be disenfranchised.

As with any attempt to overturn fraudulent elections in the 21st century, it won't be easy. But the way Donofrio has explained it to me so far gives me reason to believe there's a reasonable chance of success. Please pay attention and share this video with everyone, especially those in Arizona. We need actions to start now, not next week, next month, or next year. We already got suckered into "moving on" after the last election. It cannot happen this time or there may not be a future election.

Discussion about this episode

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
JD Rucker
Recent Episodes
White House Leak Points to Potentially Massive Bitcoin Strategy
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Schumer Caves, Catholic Laity Calls for Help, Seb Gorka Cooks Fake Jake, and More
  JD Rucker
Trade War: Tariffs Are Needed to Defeat Globalism but They Come With a Cost
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: CR Passes, ActBlue Is Getting Caught, Codifying DOGE, Canada Backs Down, and More
  JD Rucker
House Republicans Are Going After Weakened ActBlue in Earnest
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Most Dangerous Democrat, Biden's Autopen, Peacemaker Trump, and More
  JD Rucker
Peacemaker Trump Has Both Putin and Zelensky Ready to Agree to a Truce
  JD Rucker
Elon Musk "Elated" by Legislative Approach to DOGE Proposed by Senator Rand Paul
  JD Rucker