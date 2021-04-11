The massive, widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election appears to be in the process of finally being exposed. Several jurisdictions are making progress towards audits, and while we are not exactly hopeful that anything will come from it, one never knows. If awareness rises and calls come in for Biden-Harris to be replaced, here are two ways that could happen.
If election fraud is fully exposed, here are two Constitutional ways to eject Biden-Harris without the Supreme Court
Apr 11, 2021
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
