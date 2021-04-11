JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
If election fraud is fully exposed, here are two Constitutional ways to eject Biden-Harris without the Supreme Court
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -49:45
-49:45

If election fraud is fully exposed, here are two Constitutional ways to eject Biden-Harris without the Supreme Court

The massive, widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election appears to be in the process of finally being exposed. Several jurisdictions are making progress towards audits, and while we are not exactly hopeful that anything will come from it, one never...
JD Rucker
Apr 11, 2021
Share

The massive, widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election appears to be in the process of finally being exposed. Several jurisdictions are making progress towards audits, and while we are not exactly hopeful that anything will come from it, one never knows. If awareness rises and calls come in for Biden-Harris to be replaced, here are two ways that could happen.

Discussion about this episode

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
JD Rucker
Recent Episodes
White House Leak Points to Potentially Massive Bitcoin Strategy
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Schumer Caves, Catholic Laity Calls for Help, Seb Gorka Cooks Fake Jake, and More
  JD Rucker
Trade War: Tariffs Are Needed to Defeat Globalism but They Come With a Cost
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: CR Passes, ActBlue Is Getting Caught, Codifying DOGE, Canada Backs Down, and More
  JD Rucker
House Republicans Are Going After Weakened ActBlue in Earnest
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Most Dangerous Democrat, Biden's Autopen, Peacemaker Trump, and More
  JD Rucker
Peacemaker Trump Has Both Putin and Zelensky Ready to Agree to a Truce
  JD Rucker
Elon Musk "Elated" by Legislative Approach to DOGE Proposed by Senator Rand Paul
  JD Rucker