As many Trump supporters lose hope because it seems everyone from mainstream media to the Supreme Court to most Republicans on Capitol Hill are against us, we can look to the potential for a Dominion Voting Systems "MOAB," possibly through SolarWinds Orion.
If we get the Dominion-SolarWinds MOAB, even John Roberts can't cover it up
As many Trump supporters lose hope because it seems everyone from mainstream media to the Supreme Court to most Republicans on Capitol Hill are against us, we can look to the potential for a Dominion Voting Systems "MOAB," possibly through SolarWinds...
Dec 18, 2020
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post