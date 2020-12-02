My confidence in President Trump's eventual reelection is based on a preponderance of evidence that seems blatantly clear. But there's a chance the forces arrayed against him will not allow the truth to come out. There's also a slight chance he simply doesn't want to be president anymore.
I'm 90% certain Trump will win. The reason for my 10% uncertainty will likely surprise you.
Dec 02, 2020
The JD Rucker Show
