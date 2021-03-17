JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
Iran has terrorist assets planted in Washington DC and across America: Report
Iran has terrorist assets planted in Washington DC and across America: Report

When I first heard about this, I didn't want to believe it. I pulled out sources I save for only the most important stories out of DC. And when I confirmed it, I had to interview the man who first revealed it to me. Former Mayor of Shiloh, Israel...
JD Rucker
Mar 17, 2021
When I first heard about this, I didn't want to believe it. I pulled out sources I save for only the most important stories out of DC. And when I confirmed it, I had to interview the man who first revealed it to me. Former Mayor of Shiloh, Israel David Rubin joined us and set the record straight.

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
JD Rucker
