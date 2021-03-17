When I first heard about this, I didn't want to believe it. I pulled out sources I save for only the most important stories out of DC. And when I confirmed it, I had to interview the man who first revealed it to me. Former Mayor of Shiloh, Israel David Rubin joined us and set the record straight.
Iran has terrorist assets planted in Washington DC and across America: Report
Mar 17, 2021
The JD Rucker Show
