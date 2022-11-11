JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
Is a Full-Blown Recession Inevitable After the Red Wave Went Bust?
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -57:44
-57:44

Is a Full-Blown Recession Inevitable After the Red Wave Went Bust?

Learn more about Jonathan Rose and Genesis Gold Group: https://jdrucker.com/metals The red tsunami that nearly everyone expected didn't materialize. Now, some are claiming the stock market jump is a result of that. This is a lie. The stock market...
JD Rucker
Nov 11, 2022
Share

Learn more about Jonathan Rose and Genesis Gold Group: https://jdrucker.com/metals

The red tsunami that nearly everyone expected didn't materialize. Now, some are claiming the stock market jump is a result of that. This is a lie. The stock market jumped on Thursday due solely to the inflation numbers from October. Those inflation numbers were impressive because everyone was expecting a red wave. Now that it didn't happen, we can expect inflation to go up again and the financial turmoil we've been experiencing for the last two years to continue.

Does this mean we're in for a full-blown recession? I'll be asking Jonathan Rose from Genesis Gold Group that very question and others on today's episode of The JD Rucker Show.

Discussion about this episode

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
JD Rucker
Recent Episodes
White House Leak Points to Potentially Massive Bitcoin Strategy
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Schumer Caves, Catholic Laity Calls for Help, Seb Gorka Cooks Fake Jake, and More
  JD Rucker
Trade War: Tariffs Are Needed to Defeat Globalism but They Come With a Cost
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: CR Passes, ActBlue Is Getting Caught, Codifying DOGE, Canada Backs Down, and More
  JD Rucker
House Republicans Are Going After Weakened ActBlue in Earnest
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Most Dangerous Democrat, Biden's Autopen, Peacemaker Trump, and More
  JD Rucker
Peacemaker Trump Has Both Putin and Zelensky Ready to Agree to a Truce
  JD Rucker
Elon Musk "Elated" by Legislative Approach to DOGE Proposed by Senator Rand Paul
  JD Rucker