Is America Doomed?
Is America Doomed?

America seems to be on the brink of multiple collapses. Through it all, it seems like far too many people are placing the fate of the nation in the hands of elections; both Democrats and Republicans are looking to the 2024 presidential election as the...
JD Rucker
Aug 10, 2023
America seems to be on the brink of multiple collapses. Through it all, it seems like far too many people are placing the fate of the nation in the hands of elections; both Democrats and Republicans are looking to the 2024 presidential election as the determining factor for our future.

While this is partially true, it's far from being so important that we should put all of our efforts into it. On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we discussed why I've been on hiatus as well as these articles:

FEAR REBOOT: “Health Experts,” CDC Claim COVID-19 Cases Are Rising Again - https://discernreport.com/fear-reboot-health-experts-cdc-claim-covid-19-cases-are-rising-again/

We Should Be Alarmed by the Staggering Decline of Birds - https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2023/08/09/birds-declining.aspx

Vivek Ramaswamy Hits Mike Pence Over 9/11 - https://twitter.com/VivekGRamaswamy/status/1689074329579880449

Is Obama Pulling Strings on a ‘Weekend at Bernie’s’ Biden Administration? - https://www.dailysignal.com/2023/08/08/is-obama-pulling-strings-weekend-bernies-biden-administration/

Newsom Funded Chinese COVID Lab Known to Biden’s FDA - https://headlineusa.com/newsom-funded-chinese-covid-biolab-known-to-bidens-fda/

Shareholder Sues Target Over ‘Billions’ Lost After Pride Campaign Backlash - https://dailycallernewsfoundation.org/2023/08/08/shareholder-sues-target-over-billions-lost-after-pride-campaign-backlash/

Is America Doomed? - https://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/is-america-doomed/

