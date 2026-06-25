Islamists Are Using the Marxists, and Will Soon Turn on Them

The radical left and political Islam want opposite worlds. One dreams of a godless, classless order where religion has been abolished. The other dreams of a world placed entirely under religious rule. So why do they keep marching to the same revolution, under the same banners, against the same enemy?

In this episode we take apart the “green” half of the red-green alliance, the political Islamist movement, and make the case that it is not the junior partner the left assumes it to be. It is the patient one. History has run this experiment before, and it ends the same way every time. The Marxists bring the crowd, the moral language, and the institutional cover. The Islamists bring the discipline to win and keep power. Then, once the shared enemy is beaten, the partners remember they wanted incompatible things, and only one side walks away owning everything.

We trace the pattern from revolutionary Tehran, where the leftists who toppled the Shah were purged and executed by the allies they thought they were using, to the absurdity of “Queers for Palestine,” to the Muslim Brotherhood’s long-game doctrine now written into federal terror designations, to the moment the alliance stopped being a foreign abstraction and won the mayor’s office in America’s largest city. Through it all runs a warning Scripture gave long before anyone coined the phrase red-green alliance. A coalition held together only by hatred can tear down, but it cannot build, and the confederates who walk you to the border will prevail against you once you arrive.

This is the green half of the story. The Marxists in this partnership should pay close attention, because the people they call allies have never once kept that bargain.