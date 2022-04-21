There are slippery slopes in politics that can lead to authoritarianism? These are common, as we saw with "two weeks to flatten the curve." But sometimes the powers-that-be try to bypass the slope and go straight towards jumping of the totalitarian cliff. Such is the case for Rhode Island.
They want everyone jabbed. Everyone. Those who are not jabbed will not be able to operate in the state if new legislation passes. Those who have KIDS who are not jabbed will be forced to pay DOUBLE their state income tax. This is the medical tyranny nobody warned you about until Covid because nobody in their right mind could have imagined such a circumstance.
I discussed this and a few other breaking topics on today's episode of The Midnight Sentinel.
It Begins: Rhode Island Legislation Would DOUBLE State Income Tax for Parents of Unvaxxed Kids
Apr 21, 2022
