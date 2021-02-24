The current occupant of the White House said he'd make a move on guns on day one. That was a month ago. Legislation is slowed down as well. These are concerning developments for Second Amendment defenders. We explain why. Then, we tackled the Texas energy problem and offered solutions. Plus, we told our real life UFO experience.
It's a bad omen for the Second Amendment that Biden hasn't made his gun move yet
Feb 24, 2021
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
