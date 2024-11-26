JD Rucker Show
It's Over for Our Crumbling Legacy Media
It's Over for Our Crumbling Legacy Media

The election of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States is sending shockwaves across the country and around the world, and he's still almost two months away from being inaugurated. Nobody is more apoplectic about it all than legacy...
JD Rucker
Nov 26, 2024
The election of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States is sending shockwaves across the country and around the world, and he's still almost two months away from being inaugurated.
Nobody is more apoplectic about it all than legacy media. Some are trying to play nice. Others are abandoning the little sanity they have left. But there are a few that are actually trying to figure out how to continue their existence under the Trump administration.
Meanwhile, transgender members of the military appear to be on their way out. We covered this and other topics, including why President Trump should NOT allow his appointees to have their backgrounds checked by the FBI, on today's episode of The JD Rucker Show.
