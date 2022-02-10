JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
It's Time for RINO Pete Sessions to Get Primaried Out by Jason 'Storm' Nelson
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -57:25
-57:25

It's Time for RINO Pete Sessions to Get Primaried Out by Jason 'Storm' Nelson

It's no secret that I'm not a fan of RINOs. Unlike most conservatives, I do not consider them a "lesser of two evils" compared to Democrats. A case can be made for that being the case on an individual level, but every time a RINO is elected it...
JD Rucker
Feb 10, 2022
Share

It's no secret that I'm not a fan of RINOs. Unlike most conservatives, I do not consider them a "lesser of two evils" compared to Democrats. A case can be made for that being the case on an individual level, but every time a RINO is elected it strengthens the GOP Establishment's control over the Republican Party. I can make a clear argument that getting rid of RINOs and bringing in more America First conservatives is more important than getting rid of Democrats.

U.S. Congressman Pete Sessions in Texas is a RINO. Thankfully, he has some competition in his district from an America First patriot, Jason "Storm" Nelson. I was joined by the veteran on the latest episode of The Midnight Sentinel. It was an excellent interview and I am endorsing Nelson in the race as a result. Watch or listen and find out if you need to support him as well.

Discussion about this episode

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
JD Rucker
Recent Episodes
White House Leak Points to Potentially Massive Bitcoin Strategy
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Schumer Caves, Catholic Laity Calls for Help, Seb Gorka Cooks Fake Jake, and More
  JD Rucker
Trade War: Tariffs Are Needed to Defeat Globalism but They Come With a Cost
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: CR Passes, ActBlue Is Getting Caught, Codifying DOGE, Canada Backs Down, and More
  JD Rucker
House Republicans Are Going After Weakened ActBlue in Earnest
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Most Dangerous Democrat, Biden's Autopen, Peacemaker Trump, and More
  JD Rucker
Peacemaker Trump Has Both Putin and Zelensky Ready to Agree to a Truce
  JD Rucker
Elon Musk "Elated" by Legislative Approach to DOGE Proposed by Senator Rand Paul
  JD Rucker