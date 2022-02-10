It's no secret that I'm not a fan of RINOs. Unlike most conservatives, I do not consider them a "lesser of two evils" compared to Democrats. A case can be made for that being the case on an individual level, but every time a RINO is elected it strengthens the GOP Establishment's control over the Republican Party. I can make a clear argument that getting rid of RINOs and bringing in more America First conservatives is more important than getting rid of Democrats.
U.S. Congressman Pete Sessions in Texas is a RINO. Thankfully, he has some competition in his district from an America First patriot, Jason "Storm" Nelson. I was joined by the veteran on the latest episode of The Midnight Sentinel. It was an excellent interview and I am endorsing Nelson in the race as a result. Watch or listen and find out if you need to support him as well.
It's Time for RINO Pete Sessions to Get Primaried Out by Jason 'Storm' Nelson
