For complete transparency, let's call it what it is. We're LONG past time to organize protests, file lawsuits, and engage in civil disobedience to bring an end to the draconian lockdown mandates. All of them.
It's time to organize protests, lawsuits against lockdowns and other COVID-19 mandates
Aug 22, 2020
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
