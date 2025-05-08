JD Rucker Show: Casey Means Controversy, Confirming Ed Martin, and More

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we'll be covering these topics:

- Appointment of Casey Means as Surgeon General Draws Mixed Reactions

- DOGE Deactivates 500K+ Government-Issued Credit Cards as Audit Expands

- Funny Chick-fil-A Video Will Make You Smile

- With Deadline Approaching, Here's How President Trump Can Buy Time to Keep Ed Martin as US Attorney

- Planned Parenthood Makes it as Easy as Possible for Teens to Transition

