JD Rucker Show: Casey Means Controversy, Confirming Ed Martin, and More

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we'll be covering these topics:
- Appointment of Casey Means as Surgeon General Draws Mixed Reactions
- DOGE Deactivates 500K+ Government-Issued Credit Cards as Audit Expands
- Funny Chick-fil-A Video Will Make You Smile
- With Deadline Approaching, Here's How President Trump Can Buy Time to Keep Ed Martin as US Attorney
- Planned Parenthood Makes it as Easy as Possible for Teens to Transition
Our Sponsors:
- Survival Food: https://jdrucker.com/food
- Jim Rickards Warnings: https://jdrucker.com/crisis
- The Alex Jones Store: https://jdrucker.com/infowars
- Christian Coffee: https://jdrucker.com/coffee
- Long-Term Storage Meds: https://jdrucker.com/meds
- MyPillow (Promo Code "JDR"): https://mypillow.com/jdr
Share this post