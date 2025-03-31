JD Rucker Show: Deep State's Signalgate, Le Pen's Lawfare, Transphobic Toddler, and More

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we'll be covering these topics:

- A Massive Percentage of Japanese Companies Are Expanding to the United States

- Bill Maher and Maureen Dowd Lament Democrats Still Being Controlled by Wokeness

- Dr Peter Navarro Says Mexico Today Looks Like America During WWII

- Eva Vlaardingerbroek Responds to Lawfare Against French Nationalist Marine Le Pen

- The Real Reason California's Economy Is So Bad for the Poor and Middle Class

- 'Transphobic' Toddler Suspended From Nursery, Proving the Woke Mind Virus Has Taken Over the UK

- Was Signalgate a Deep State Op

