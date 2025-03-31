Playback speed
JD Rucker Show: Deep State's Signalgate, Le Pen's Lawfare, Transphobic Toddler, and More

This is our first daytime show in a long time.
JD Rucker
Mar 31, 2025
Transcript

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we'll be covering these topics:

- A Massive Percentage of Japanese Companies Are Expanding to the United States
- Bill Maher and Maureen Dowd Lament Democrats Still Being Controlled by Wokeness
- Dr Peter Navarro Says Mexico Today Looks Like America During WWII
- Eva Vlaardingerbroek Responds to Lawfare Against French Nationalist Marine Le Pen
- The Real Reason California's Economy Is So Bad for the Poor and Middle Class
- 'Transphobic' Toddler Suspended From Nursery, Proving the Woke Mind Virus Has Taken Over the UK
- Was Signalgate a Deep State Op

Our Sponsors:

- Survival Food and Gear: https://jdrucker.com/survive
- Jim Rickards Warnings: https://jdrucker.com/crisis
- Long-Term Food: https://jdrucker.com/food
- Bitcoin-Backed IRA: https://jdrucker.com/crypto
- The Alex Jones Store: https://jdrucker.com/infowars
- Faith-Driven Gold Company: https://jdrgold.com
- Christian Coffee: https://jdrucker.com/coffee
- Long-Term Storage Meds: https://jdrucker.com/meds
- MyPillow (Promo Code "JDR"): https://mypillow.com/jdr

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
