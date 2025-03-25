JD Rucker Show: Disney's Snow White Strategy, Democrats Retiring, Democrats Astroturfing, and More

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we'll be covering these topics:
- Border Czar Tom Homan and ICE Will Continue Arresting Illegal Alien Gang Members
- Snow White Was an Investment, Not a Loss as Far as Disney Is Concerned
- Three Senate Democrats Are Retiring and All Three Seats Can Flip Republican
- Three Ways Democrats and Globalists Are Using Astroturfing to Manufacture Support
- An Interview With Alex Newman
