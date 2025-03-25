Playback speed
JD Rucker Show: Disney's Snow White Strategy, Democrats Retiring, Democrats Astroturfing, and More

Winning, losing, and misunderstandings galore.
JD Rucker
Mar 25, 2025
Transcript

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we'll be covering these topics:

- Border Czar Tom Homan and ICE Will Continue Arresting Illegal Alien Gang Members
- Snow White Was an Investment, Not a Loss as Far as Disney Is Concerned
- Three Senate Democrats Are Retiring and All Three Seats Can Flip Republican
- Three Ways Democrats and Globalists Are Using Astroturfing to Manufacture Support
- An Interview With Alex Newman

Our Sponsors:

- Survival Food and Gear: https://jdrucker.com/survive
- Jim Rickards Warnings: https://jdrucker.com/crisis
- Long-Term Food: https://jdrucker.com/food
- Bitcoin-Backed IRA: https://jdrucker.com/crypto
- The Alex Jones Store: https://jdrucker.com/infowars
- Faith-Driven Gold Company: https://jdrgold.com
- Christian Coffee: https://jdrucker.com/coffee
- Long-Term Storage Meds: https://jdrucker.com/meds
- MyPillow (Promo Code "JDR"): https://mypillow.com/jdr

