JD Rucker Show: Drs. Robert Malone and Mary Talley Bowden Weigh in on Casey Means as Surgeon General

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we'll be interviewing Doctors Mary Talley Bowden and Robert Malone about the nomination of Dr. Casey Means as Surgeon General by President Trump.
Our Sponsors:
- Survival Food: https://jdrucker.com/food
- Gold IRAs Done Right: https://jdrgold.com
- Jim Rickards Warnings: https://jdrucker.com/crisis
- The Alex Jones Store: https://jdrucker.com/infowars
- Christian Coffee: https://jdrucker.com/coffee
- Long-Term Storage Meds: https://jdrucker.com/meds
- MyPillow (Promo Code "JDR"): https://mypillow.com/jdr
Share this post