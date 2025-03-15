Playback speed
JD Rucker Show: Ending Judicial Tyranny, Ending the Income Tax, Trump's Bitcoin Hack, and More

JD Rucker
Mar 15, 2025
On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we'll be covering these topics:

- An Interview With Alison Steinberg
- Barack Obama Delivered the Perfect DOGE Sales Pitch
- Chief Justice John Roberts Should Expedite Appeals of Rulings Against the Administration
- Let's Just Eliminate the Income Tax Altogether
- White House Leak Points to Potentially Massive Bitcoin Strategy

Our Sponsors:

- Jim Rickards Warnings: https://jdrucker.com/crisis
- Long-Term Food: https://jdrucker.com/food
- Bitcoin-Backed IRA: https://jdrucker.com/crypto
- The Alex Jones Store: https://jdrucker.com/infowars
- Faith-Driven Gold Company: https://jdrgold.com
- Christian Coffee: https://jdrucker.com/coffee
- Long-Term Storage Meds: https://jdrucker.com/meds
- MyPillow (Promo Code "JDR"): https://mypillow.com/jdr

News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
