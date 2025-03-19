JD Rucker Show: Roberts Compromised, Vance Shines, Whoopi Whines, and More

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we'll be covering these topics:

- Chief Justice Roberts Is Acting Like He's Compromised

- IRS Agents Who Blew the Whistle on Hunter Biden Get Rewarded Bigly, as It Should Be

- JD Vance Nails It With His Argument for Innovation Over Globalization

- Whoopi Goldberg Makes the Worst Argument in Human History Against Deporting Criminal Illegal Aliens

