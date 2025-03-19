Playback speed
JD Rucker Show: Roberts Compromised, Vance Shines, Whoopi Whines, and More

We'll be covering the JFK files tomorrow. Just not enough time to go over everything before the show.
JD Rucker
Mar 19, 2025
On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we'll be covering these topics:

- Chief Justice Roberts Is Acting Like He's Compromised
- IRS Agents Who Blew the Whistle on Hunter Biden Get Rewarded Bigly, as It Should Be
- JD Vance Nails It With His Argument for Innovation Over Globalization
- Whoopi Goldberg Makes the Worst Argument in Human History Against Deporting Criminal Illegal Aliens

Our Sponsors:

- Jim Rickards Warnings: https://jdrucker.com/crisis
- Long-Term Food: https://jdrucker.com/food
- Bitcoin-Backed IRA: https://jdrucker.com/crypto
- The Alex Jones Store: https://jdrucker.com/infowars
- Faith-Driven Gold Company: https://jdrgold.com
- Christian Coffee: https://jdrucker.com/coffee
- Long-Term Storage Meds: https://jdrucker.com/meds
- MyPillow (Promo Code "JDR"): https://mypillow.com/jdr

