JD Rucker Show: Schumer Caves, Catholic Laity Calls for Help, Seb Gorka Cooks Fake Jake, and More

Chuck Schumer backs down from the Schumer Shutdown, Vladimir Putin offers opening for peace negotiations, and more.
JD Rucker
Mar 14, 2025
Transcript

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we'll be covering these topics:

- Catholic Laity Urge Vance to Launch Racketeering Investigation into U.S. Bishops
- Gen Z Is at the Forefront of the Digital Currency Revolution
- President Trump to Reinstate Travel Ban
- Seb Gorka Absolutely Obliterates Fake Jake Tapper's Feeble Attempt at Journalism
- Tariffs Are Absolutely Necessary to Defeat Globalism, but They Come With a Cost
- Gold Remains the Standout Asset as Global Trade War Sinks Equity Markets
- Soros-Backed Wisconsin Supreme Court Candidate Susan Crawford Defends Light Sentencing for Pedophile During Debate

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
JD Rucker
