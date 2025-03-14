JD Rucker Show: Schumer Caves, Catholic Laity Calls for Help, Seb Gorka Cooks Fake Jake, and More

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we'll be covering these topics:

- Catholic Laity Urge Vance to Launch Racketeering Investigation into U.S. Bishops

- Gen Z Is at the Forefront of the Digital Currency Revolution

- President Trump to Reinstate Travel Ban

- Seb Gorka Absolutely Obliterates Fake Jake Tapper's Feeble Attempt at Journalism

- Tariffs Are Absolutely Necessary to Defeat Globalism, but They Come With a Cost

- Gold Remains the Standout Asset as Global Trade War Sinks Equity Markets

- Soros-Backed Wisconsin Supreme Court Candidate Susan Crawford Defends Light Sentencing for Pedophile During Debate

Our Sponsors:

- Jim Rickards Warnings: https://jdrucker.com/crisis

- Long-Term Food: https://jdrucker.com/food

- Bitcoin-Backed IRA: https://jdrucker.com/crypto

- The Alex Jones Store: https://jdrucker.com/infowars

- Faith-Driven Gold Company: https://jdrgold.com

- Christian Coffee: https://jdrucker.com/coffee

- Long-Term Storage Meds: https://jdrucker.com/meds

- MyPillow (Promo Code "JDR"): https://mypillow.com/jdr