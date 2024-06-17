JD Rucker Show
JD Vance for VP, Plus Idaho Farmers Under Attack
JD Vance for VP, Plus Idaho Farmers Under Attack

The Veepstakes is heating up and there are some really bad names on Donald Trump’s shortlist. Thankfully, a couple are pretty good and one of those happens to be one of the favorites, Senator JD Vance. On today’s episode of the JD Rucker Show, he...
JD Rucker
Jun 17, 2024
The Veepstakes is heating up and there are some really bad names on Donald Trump’s shortlist. Thankfully, a couple are pretty good and one of those happens to be one of the favorites, Senator JD Vance.
On today’s episode of the JD Rucker Show, he discussed the VP options before diving into the massive challenges Idaho farmers are facing from a tyrannical government.
