Jedediah Bila Responds Triumphantly After 'The View' Hosts Go Vaxx-Nanny on Her
JD Rucker
Nov 17, 2021
When Jedediah Bila returned to The View, this time as a guest, she thought she was just coming on to talk about her new book, "Dear Hartley." What she didn't expect was for her former colleagues to attack her for her stance against medical tyranny and her status as unvaccinated.

I had the opportunity to interview Bila following the attacks she suffered at the hands of her former colleagues. She gave her response to The View and discussed her new book, Dear Hartley, which is available right now at https://noqreport.com/bila

JD Rucker
