Following President Trump's "loss" in the November elections, many Republican lawmakers have shown their true colors by abandoning him as quickly as possible. They've embraced the Establishment stance that satisfies the Biden administration and placates their donors. But they've left their base behind. What's next for them? Journalist Jeff Crouere joins JD to discuss.
Jeff Crouere: Will the GOP survive? Should it?
Jan 23, 2021
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
