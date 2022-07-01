Joe Biden spoke to NATO today in Spain to tell the world he's sending more weapons to Ukraine. This will not sit well with Russia, especially considering the scope of this action. We're closer to nuclear war than we've been since the Cuban Missile Crisis. We may even be closer than that.
Joe Biden Shoved America Even Closer to Nuclear War with Russia Today
Jul 01, 2022
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
