JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
Joe Biden's Biggest Border Lie Ever Bodes Ill for America
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -15:07
-15:07

Joe Biden's Biggest Border Lie Ever Bodes Ill for America

Joe Biden was asked today why there is such a bigger border crisis on his watch. Since Donald Trump was victim of massive, widespread voter fraud that took him out of the Oval Office and installed Biden so his globalist handlers could call the shots,...
JD Rucker
Sep 20, 2022
Share

Joe Biden was asked today why there is such a bigger border crisis on his watch. Since Donald Trump was victim of massive, widespread voter fraud that took him out of the Oval Office and installed Biden so his globalist handlers could call the shots, we've seen our southern border become a point of invasion through which millions of foreign nationals have stolen our sovereignty.

But instead of saying something "woke" like they've said in the past about having compassion and working with our national partners south of the border, Biden said something insane. He made an excuse to try to justify the "new" border crisis by redefining altogether.

Discussion about this episode

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
JD Rucker
Recent Episodes
White House Leak Points to Potentially Massive Bitcoin Strategy
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Schumer Caves, Catholic Laity Calls for Help, Seb Gorka Cooks Fake Jake, and More
  JD Rucker
Trade War: Tariffs Are Needed to Defeat Globalism but They Come With a Cost
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: CR Passes, ActBlue Is Getting Caught, Codifying DOGE, Canada Backs Down, and More
  JD Rucker
House Republicans Are Going After Weakened ActBlue in Earnest
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Most Dangerous Democrat, Biden's Autopen, Peacemaker Trump, and More
  JD Rucker
Peacemaker Trump Has Both Putin and Zelensky Ready to Agree to a Truce
  JD Rucker
Elon Musk "Elated" by Legislative Approach to DOGE Proposed by Senator Rand Paul
  JD Rucker