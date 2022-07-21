Joe Biden has Covid-19. Despite being quadruple-jabbed and cared for by the best medical professionals in the nation, the man they installed into the White House caught the bug. Is this by design? Is this a way to replace him? Are there other plans in the works?
Joe Has Covid — Are They in the Process of Getting Rid of Him?
Joe Biden has Covid-19. Despite being quadruple-jabbed and cared for by the best medical professionals in the nation, the man they installed into the White House caught the bug. Is this by design? Is this a way to replace him? Are there other plans in...
Jul 21, 2022
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post