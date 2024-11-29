JD Rucker Show
"Journalists" Versus Conspiracy Theorists
"Journalists" Versus Conspiracy Theorists

For years I have said that the term "conspiracy theorist" should not be viewed as a pejorative. There are conspiracies in this world and for many of them, all we have to go with are theories. But thanks to indoctrinations by the Deep State the vast...
JD Rucker
Nov 29, 2024
For years I have said that the term "conspiracy theorist" should not be viewed as a pejorative. There are conspiracies in this world and for many of them, all we have to go with are theories. But thanks to indoctrinations by the Deep State the vast majority of Americans are skeptical of anything that comes from "conspiracy theorists."
At least that's how it's been for a while. Are the tides turning? They should be. As trust in legacy media fades, more are coming to the conclusion that maybe the "conspiracy theorists" have been right all along.
A post by Dr. Simon Goddeck over at X went viral after Elon Musk reposted it. The chart in the post depicts 15 topics in which journalists were proven wrong and "conspiracy theorists" were proven correct. They are:
Hunter Biden's laptop
mRNA Vaccines
Plandemic
Ivermectin efficacy
Hydroxychloroquine efficacy
Facemasks
Social media censorship
Epstein Island
Elite pedophilia
Biolabs in Ukraine
Child trafficking
RussiaGate
Steele Dossier
Ukrainian corruption
On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I discussed each of these topics and determined whether it's true that journalists were wrong and "conspiracy theorists" were right. I spent a good chunk of time discussing elite pedophilia and child trafficking because those are issues that continue to drive everything else.

