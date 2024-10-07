JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
Kamala's Corporate Media Hates Us
Kamala's Corporate Media Hates Us

It isn't just FEMA. It isn't just Doug Emhoff hitting a woman. It isn't even the direct attacks against free speech that make our Corporate Media Industrial Complex so evil. The fact that they will only report on pro-Kamala or anti-Trump stories makes...
JD Rucker
Oct 07, 2024
It isn't just FEMA. It isn't just Doug Emhoff hitting a woman. It isn't even the direct attacks against free speech that make our Corporate Media Industrial Complex so evil. The fact that they will only report on pro-Kamala or anti-Trump stories makes them true enemies of the people, just as Donald Trump has said.
On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we looked at the various ways corporate media is actually more to blame for the disasters in America than the UniParty Swamp.
