Every time a Republican primary has resulted in an Establishment RINO getting the nomination. conservatives and populists are told that we need to "fall in line" to defeat the Democrats. This midterm election season, more America First candidates have been winning primaries, including Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. She says it's time for the Republican Establishment to fall in line, just as they've told us to do in the past.
Kari Lake Says GOP Establishment Needs to "Fall in Line" With America First Candidates
Every time a Republican primary has resulted in an Establishment RINO getting the nomination. conservatives and populists are told that we need to "fall in line" to defeat the Democrats. This midterm election season, more America First candidates have...
Aug 10, 2022
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post