America is at a crossroads. While voters have plenty of reasons to steer this nation clear of the destructive policies of Democrats, there are those in the Uniparty Swamp who are equally divisive. RINOs and their "bootlicking" sycophants always make two demands. First, they say we need to vote for the letter "R" no matter what. But then they come out AGAINST America-First patriots even during general election season.
Barnette, who was endorsed by Doug Mastriano during the Pennsylvania primary and has endorsed him as well, has accused RINO bootlickers of playing both sides. It's time to stop listening to them, as she and I discussed on today's episode of The JD Rucker Show.
Kathy Barnette Wants Bootlicking RINOs to Get Out of America's Ways
Oct 26, 2022
