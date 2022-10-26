JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
Kathy Barnette Wants Bootlicking RINOs to Get Out of America's Ways
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:02:44
-1:02:44

Kathy Barnette Wants Bootlicking RINOs to Get Out of America's Ways

America is at a crossroads. While voters have plenty of reasons to steer this nation clear of the destructive policies of Democrats, there are those in the Uniparty Swamp who are equally divisive. RINOs and their "bootlicking" sycophants always make...
JD Rucker
Oct 26, 2022
Share

America is at a crossroads. While voters have plenty of reasons to steer this nation clear of the destructive policies of Democrats, there are those in the Uniparty Swamp who are equally divisive. RINOs and their "bootlicking" sycophants always make two demands. First, they say we need to vote for the letter "R" no matter what. But then they come out AGAINST America-First patriots even during general election season.

Barnette, who was endorsed by Doug Mastriano during the Pennsylvania primary and has endorsed him as well, has accused RINO bootlickers of playing both sides. It's time to stop listening to them, as she and I discussed on today's episode of The JD Rucker Show.

Discussion about this episode

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
JD Rucker
Recent Episodes
White House Leak Points to Potentially Massive Bitcoin Strategy
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Schumer Caves, Catholic Laity Calls for Help, Seb Gorka Cooks Fake Jake, and More
  JD Rucker
Trade War: Tariffs Are Needed to Defeat Globalism but They Come With a Cost
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: CR Passes, ActBlue Is Getting Caught, Codifying DOGE, Canada Backs Down, and More
  JD Rucker
House Republicans Are Going After Weakened ActBlue in Earnest
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Most Dangerous Democrat, Biden's Autopen, Peacemaker Trump, and More
  JD Rucker
Peacemaker Trump Has Both Putin and Zelensky Ready to Agree to a Truce
  JD Rucker
Elon Musk "Elated" by Legislative Approach to DOGE Proposed by Senator Rand Paul
  JD Rucker