It has been said in many different ways since the early rise of Neo-Marxism that faith and family are insurmountable roadblocks for the spread of socialism. This is why the Neo-Marxists are so bent on destroying faith and removing the prominence of the family in western society.
Kay Rubacek, an award-winning filmmaker, author, TV host,
and speaker on faith, family, and freedom, joined me today on The JD Rucker Show to discuss projects past and future through which she is spreading the truth about how to keep socialism from rearing it's ugly head in American.
Her website: https://kayrubacek.com/
Kay Rubachek: Faith and Family Are the Keys to Stopping Socialism
Aug 24, 2022
