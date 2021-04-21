The eight years of President Obama's reign were challenging for conservatives and tens of millions of Americans, but we made it through. Part of the reason is because we used proper tactics to prevent him from destroying the country. With Biden and radical Democrats in charge, Kris Kobach and the Alliance for Free Citizens hopes to take the same tactics from before and use them better.
Kris Kobach's Alliance for Free Citizens is fighting Biden like conservatives once fought Obama
The eight years of President Obama's reign were challenging for conservatives and tens of millions of Americans, but we made it through. Part of the reason is because we used proper tactics to prevent him from destroying the country. With Biden and...
Apr 21, 2021
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post