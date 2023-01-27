JD Rucker Show
Laura Loomer and Why the GOP Establishment Must Be Taken Down
Laura Loomer and Why the GOP Establishment Must Be Taken Down

The Republican Establishment wing of the UniParty Swamp is arguably more dangerous than the Democrat wing. At least Democrats are transparent about their machinations to destroy the nation. RINOs who run most of the GOP are more cunning, saying one...
JD Rucker
Jan 27, 2023
The Republican Establishment wing of the UniParty Swamp is arguably more dangerous than the Democrat wing. At least Democrats are transparent about their machinations to destroy the nation. RINOs who run most of the GOP are more cunning, saying one thing during campaign season and then doing the opposite when they're actually in office.Congressional candidate Laura Loomer knows this first-hand. After two election cycles where she had to work against her own party on top of taking on Democrats, she can attest to the standard operating procedure within the GOP to pan America First candidates even if doing so puts another Democrat into office. Ronna Romney McDaniel and Mitch McConnell have demonstrated this time and again.On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I'll be playing an interview I had with Loomer. I'll also be discussing what the Republican House must gain if they're going to negotiate a debt ceiling raise with Democrats.

