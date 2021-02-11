Election reform is absolutely necessary if we're going to keep our constitutional republic intact. Former U.S. Senate candidate Lauren Witzke is pushing for reforms at the state and national level with Hold The Line PAC, a new organization that wants to prevent what happened in the 2020 election from ever happening again.
Lauren Witzke on fighting election fraud: 'We're dealing with absolute evil here'
Feb 11, 2021
