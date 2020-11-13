Things are going much better than most realize for President Trump. Once everything makes its way to the Supreme Court, we will be redeemed.
Lin Wood on Dominion Voter Systems: 'Soon people will be going to prison. Lots of people.'
Nov 13, 2020
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
